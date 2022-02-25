UBS Group AG Has $43.15 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91,958 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of Ares Capital worth $43,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 271.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $9,109,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

