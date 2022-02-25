UBS Group AG Has $43.99 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.21% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $43,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

