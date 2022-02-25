UBS Group AG Has $44.24 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of Whirlpool worth $44,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $277,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $337,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $523,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $198.18 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.