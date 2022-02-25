UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Ares Management worth $44,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

