UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,815 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $41,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,062 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 109.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period.

BATS:FLDR opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

