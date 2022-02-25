UBS Group AG Purchases 222,566 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,566 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Dynatrace worth $42,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 851,935 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 782,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 731,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,999,000 after acquiring an additional 718,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

NYSE DT opened at $43.05 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.45, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

