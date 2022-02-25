UBS Group AG Raises Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,039 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.89% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $43,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter.

BCAT stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

