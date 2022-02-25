UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Gartner worth $36,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,540 shares of company stock worth $3,009,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $281.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.94. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 136.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

