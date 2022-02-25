UBS Group AG Sells 29,922 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after acquiring an additional 363,481 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,597,000 after acquiring an additional 318,008 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,095,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,282,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.