UGAS Price Tops $0.0017 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. UGAS has a market cap of $293,880.12 and approximately $115,880.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

