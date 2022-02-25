ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases £5,402 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £5,402 ($7,346.66).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 17,065 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £12,969.40 ($17,638.24).

On Friday, February 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 8,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £6,240 ($8,486.33).

On Tuesday, February 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 26,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £20,800 ($28,287.77).

On Friday, February 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 416 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £341.12 ($463.92).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($13,382.29).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,772.75).

On Tuesday, January 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,700 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £10,541 ($14,335.65).

On Friday, January 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,490 ($3,386.37).

On Friday, January 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($30,110.16).

On Friday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 13,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,530.81 ($14,321.79).

Shares of ULS Technology stock opened at GBX 76.57 ($1.04) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.59. The company has a market cap of £49.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. ULS Technology plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.41).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

