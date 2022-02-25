Ulta Beauty, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $373.09 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

