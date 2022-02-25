UMA (UMA) Price Down 18.1% This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, UMA has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00012518 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $316.58 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00035698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00109302 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,242,436 coins and its circulating supply is 65,359,784 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

