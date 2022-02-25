UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,025. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 105.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

