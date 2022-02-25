Unification One Day Volume Reaches $33,114.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unification has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Unification has a market cap of $960,499.33 and $33,114.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00036127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00109208 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

