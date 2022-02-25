Unifty (NIF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.82 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $31.82 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.60 or 0.00045482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.53 or 0.06898122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.85 or 1.00388836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,807,888 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

