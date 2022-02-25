Unilever (NYSE:UL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
UL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.
NYSE:UL opened at $49.06 on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32.
About Unilever (Get Rating)
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
