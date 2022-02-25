Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unilever by 14.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,190,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

