United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.47

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and traded as high as $33.40. United Bancshares shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $109.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.89%.

In related news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United Bancshares by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

