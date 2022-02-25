United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 4,518 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92.

