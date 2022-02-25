United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

LQDH opened at $92.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

