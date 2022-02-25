United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,334,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

