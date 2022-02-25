United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.