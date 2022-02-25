United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 304.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $57.18 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31.

