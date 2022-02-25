United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

WDC stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

