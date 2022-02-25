United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

HAS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

