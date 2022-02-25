United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

United Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.0%.

Get United Insurance alerts:

UIHC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.72. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Insurance will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $122,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 57.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 710.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Insurance by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.