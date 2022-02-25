United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Up 8.6%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) shares rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). Approximately 1,094,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,178,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £15.41 million and a P/E ratio of 23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

About United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

