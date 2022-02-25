United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Up 8.6%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) shares rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). Approximately 1,094,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,178,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
The stock has a market cap of £15.41 million and a P/E ratio of 23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.
