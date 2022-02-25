United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $208.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.