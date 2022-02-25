United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Up 7.8%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.26. 480,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,689,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

