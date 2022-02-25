United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.60. 23,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.79.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $623,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.