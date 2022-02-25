UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $2,822,280.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UNH traded up $19.86 on Friday, reaching $475.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,261. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $329.85 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.42. The company has a market cap of $447.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

