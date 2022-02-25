Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after buying an additional 1,064,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,153,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

