Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.
Shares of UNIT stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
