Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 285,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,505,128 shares.The stock last traded at $12.56 and had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,295,000 after buying an additional 1,064,221 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 61,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 303,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.