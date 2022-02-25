Uniti Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 26,946 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,157% compared to the average volume of 2,143 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. 402,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.