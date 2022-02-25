Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

U opened at $103.18 on Friday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $4,830,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,782 shares of company stock worth $71,261,034 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after buying an additional 701,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after buying an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after buying an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

