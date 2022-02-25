Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 4890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,450,914. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

