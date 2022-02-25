Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $64,725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300,401 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

