Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Earnings Beat

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $149.33 and last traded at $146.08. Approximately 5,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 666,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.39.
The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,355,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
