Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS.
Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 486,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $378.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.
Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.