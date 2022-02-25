Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 486,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $378.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

