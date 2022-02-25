University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

University Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest, University Lending Group, LLC (ULG), UIF Corporation (UIF), and Holding Company.

