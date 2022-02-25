University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.
University Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIB)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on University Bancorp (UNIB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.