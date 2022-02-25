US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. 7,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in US Ecology by 856.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in US Ecology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

