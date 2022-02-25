USDJ Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.10 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $7.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.99 or 0.07102787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,778.42 or 1.00013647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048372 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

