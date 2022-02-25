USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and approximately $182.37 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.30 or 0.06913681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.27 or 0.99605276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047914 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

