Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in V.F. were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in V.F. by 792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in V.F. by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 192,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in V.F. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

