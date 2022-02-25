Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Generac were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $301.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.