Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Etsy were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 517,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,605,000 after purchasing an additional 375,634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,967,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

