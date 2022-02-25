Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of RF opened at $23.08 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

