Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.73 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,648.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $379,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $316.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

