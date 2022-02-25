Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.92 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hess were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 278,832 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 22.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 969.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 115,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 104,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 14.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

HES opened at $95.26 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $97.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

